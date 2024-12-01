Liverpool and Manchester City are all set to clash in what can be a decider for the Premier League 2024-25 title. It might seem unnatural how can the title be decided to early but a win for Liverpool over Manchester City at this stage powers them 14 points clear of Man City and Arsenal are not expected to be consistent this season with squad problems. That will make Liverpool the sole contender for the title unless they have a major slip up. Arne Slot and the Reds know this and that is why they will look to dominate over underconfident Manchester City. Liverpool is coming out of a dominant victory over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League and will look to build on that momentum. Pep Guardiola Reveals Real Truth About Scratch Marks On His Nose and Face, Says 'I Want to Harm Myself' In Press Conference Following Manchester City's Frustrating Draw Against Feyenoord in UCL 2024-25 (Watch Video).

Manchester City on the other hand have hit rock bottom as they have lost five matches in a row and lost points against Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 by drawing against them from being 3-0 up at one point of time. This is one of the biggest lows of Pep Guardiola's coaching career and a loss at this stage will probably put an end to Man City's title challenge in the Premier League this season. The visit to Anfield against an in-form Liverpool is the toughest challenge they can face at this point of time and they will have to be at their best if they want to avoid a defeat here.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Predicted Line-Ups for Premier League 2024-25

Conor Bradley suffered a suspected hamstring issue in the UEFA Champions League encounter but for the relief of Liverpool fans, Trent Alexander-Arnold is finally fit to start. Ibrahima Konate also sustained an apparent leg problem during the Real Madrid game which means Joe Gomez will be looking at the starting XI position. For Manchester City, Ruben Dias and Jeremy Doku are back in bench.

Liverpool Playing XI: Caoimhin Kelleher. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Mohammad Salah, Dominic Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz

Manchester City Predicted Playing XI: Ortega Moreno, Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Matheus Nunes, Ilkay Gundogan, Rico Lewis, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland.

