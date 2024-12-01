Bihar's Suman Kumar etched his name in the history books by claiming all 10 wickets in an innings during the Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match against Rajasthan in Patna. The left-arm spinner bowled 33.5 overs in the first innings of Rajasthan and finished with remarkable figures of 10/53. In his epic spell, Suman also took a hattrick. The youngster claimed his hattrick in the 36th over by removing Rajasthan batters Mohit Bhagtani, Anas, and Sachin Sharma. Suman's epic spell bundled out Rajasthan for 182 after Bihar made 467 in their first innings. However, the match was drawn after Rajasthan scored 410/5 in their second innings. 'Missed A Ferrari By 23 Runs', Virender Sehwag's Cheeky Post For Son Aaryavir After Young Batter Slams 297 In Cooch Behar Trophy 2024-25.

A Remarkable Spell by Bihar's Suman Kumar

An epic spell 👏 3⃣3⃣.5⃣ overs 2⃣0⃣ maidens 5⃣3⃣ runs 1⃣0⃣ wickets 🎩 Hat-trick ✅ Bihar's Suman Kumar claimed all 10 wickets in an innings, including a hat-trick, against Rajasthan in the #CoochBeharTrophy match in Patna! 🔥 Watch 📽️ all his wickets 🔽@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/68eewvJZ0G — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 1, 2024

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2024 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).