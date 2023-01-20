Chandigarh, Jan 20 (PTI) Chandigarh secured three points by virtue of fist innings lead from a drawn Ranji Trophy Group D game against Railways after a truncated final day here on Friday.

Resuming the fourth day trailing the opponents by 99 runs, Railways made 71 for 1 in 17 overs.

Opener Shivam Chaudhary remained not out on 33 while Pratham Singh was unbeaten on 26 when play ended.

Another match in the group between Jammu & Kashmir and Tripura in Jammu ended with the first innings remaining unfinished.

Earlier on Thursday, Punjab and Vidarbha posted wins over defending champion Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat respectively.

Brief scores:

At Chandigarh: Railways 386 all out in 108.1 overs (Vivek Singh 108, Upendra Yadav 113; Sandeep Sharma 6/116) and 71 for 1 in 17 overs (Shivam Chaudhary 33 not out) drew with Chandigarh 485 for 8 declared in 149 overs (Manan Vohra 126, Gaurav Puri 102 not out, Kunal Mahajan 83; Himanshu Sangwan 3/64). Chandigarh: 3 points, Railways: 1.

At Jammu: Jammu & Kashmir 241 for 3 in 103 overs (Abhinav Puri 121, Shubham Khajuria 53, Vivrant Sharma 55) vs Tripura 76 for 4 in 37 overs (Bikram Kumar Das 37 not out). Match drawn, first innings unfinished. J&K: 1 point, Tripura: 1 point.

