London, Sep 5 (PTI) England were 77 for no loss at stumps on day four, chasing 368 in the fourth Test against India.

India were all out for 466 in their second innings 20 minutes into the final session.

England made a good start in batting friendly conditions with openers Rory Burns (31 batting off 109) and Haseeb Hameed (43 off 85) playing out 32 overs overs.

India's innings lasted 148.2 overs. Shardul Thakur (60 off 72) struck his second fifty of the match and shared a hundred run stand with Rishabh Pant (50 off 106) to put India in a strong position.

Resuming the day at 270 for three, India lost three wickets in the morning session including of skipper Virat Kohli (44 off 96).

Chris Woakes removed Ravindra Jadeja (17) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) whose struggles continued.

On Saturday, Rohit Sharma hit his first hundred in overseas conditions to bring India back in the match after England took a 99-run first innings lead.

Brief Scores: India 191 and 466 all out in 148.2 overs (Rohit Sharma 127, Cheteshwar Pujara 61, KL Rahul 46, Virat Kohli 44, Shardul Thakur 60, Risbah Pant 50; Ollie Robinson 2/105, Chris Woakes 3/83). England 290 and 77 for no loss in 32 overs (Haseeb Hameed 43 batting, Rory Burns 31 batting). PTI

