Following the conclusion of the first international break of the 2021-22 footballing season, Manchester United will resume Premier League action against Newcastle United at the Old Trafford Stadium on September 11. The match will also see the return of Cristiano Ronaldo as a Red Devils player for the first time since 2009. So fans searching for details to buy tickets for Cristiano Ronaldo’s first match back as a Manchester United player can scroll down below. Cristiano Ronaldo Dons Number 7 Manchester United Shirt: Fans Seen Lining Up in Front of Club Store To Get Hold of Star’s Iconic Jersey.

After leaving Manchester United for Real Madrid in 2009, Cristiano Ronaldo finally returned to the record English champions during the summer transfer window, completing a shock move from Juventus. The 36-year-old recently played against Ireland during the European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and barring any injury, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is expected to feature in some part against Newcastle United at the weekend.

How To Buy Tickets For Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2021-22 Match?

Fans hoping to see Cristiano Ronaldo back in action as a Manchester United player for the first time in more than a decade can buy the tickets for the Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2021-22 match from livefootballtickets.com.

The prices for the matchday tickets start from £ 300.00 as a total of 196 tickets are available at the moment. Fans need to first select the seats and number of people and then click on the but option to purchase the tickets for the EPL 2021-22 clash.

Manchester United have made a brilliant start to their Premier League 2021-22 campaign, winning two and drawing one of their opening three games of the season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team won their previous home game 5-1 against rivals Leeds United with Cristiano Ronaldo expected to return, goals are a given.

