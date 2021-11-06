Wroclaw (Poland), Nov 6 (PTI) India's young shooting ace Saurabh Chaudhary claimed the silver medal in the men's 10m air pistol event of the ISSF Preisdent's Cup here on Saturday.

Chaudhary shot a total of 24 in the gold medal contest, while compatriot Abhishek Verma settled for the bronze medal in the event.

Germany's Christian Reitz won the gold medal with a total score of 34.

Christian dominated the final, finishing with a score of 34 with Saurabh quite some distance behind with 24.

Verma grabbed the bronze medal after the second series of five shots with a score of 21.

Iran's Olympic champion Javed Foroughi finished fourth in the event.

Javad was first to be eliminated in fourth place after the first five-shot series. The final consisted of three series of five shots each.

Chaudhary had also finished second to Reitz in the first semifinal 24-25 to make the final.

Verma had won the second semifinal over Javad 27-24 to make the medal round.

The Indians had earlier made the top eight by finishing third and fourth among 12 shooters in the first qualification round, with Chaudhary shooting 581 and Verma firing 580.

In the women's 10m air pistol event, Youth Olympic gold medallist Manu Bhaker finished third in semifinal 1 with 23.

The inaugural ISSF President's Cup is a rechristened version of the ISSF World Cup Finals, where the year's top 12 athletes according to world ranking are invited to determine the best individual athletes of the year in the respective Olympic events.

Individual winners will be awarded The Golden Target along with prize money.

Cash awards will also be awarded to all athletes in the individual competitions.

