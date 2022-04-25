Tarragona (Spain), Apr 25 (PTI) Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia carded an even par 70 in the final round to finish T-56 at the ISPS Handa Championship here.

The even par round helped the 43-year-old, the only Indian in the field, to rise eight places from his overnight position of T64 to finish T56.

Also Read | LSG vs MI Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Ton-Up KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants Pile More Misery on Mumbai Indians.

Chawrasia had three birdies and as many bogeys in the final round.

Also Read | Can Mumbai Indians Still Qualify for IPL 2022 Playoffs After 36-Run Defeat to Lucknow Super Giants?.

Pablo Larrazábal birdied the final hole to card 8-under 62 and snatch a one-shot win on home soil.

Larrazabal, 38, who won in South Africa last month, started the day three shots behind the lead, had a run of five birdies from the ninth.

Fellow Spaniard Adrian Otaegui and his two playing partners in the final group, Aaron Cockerill of Canada and South Africa's Hennie Du Plessis, were in till the final stretch after having shared a three-way tie for the lead at the end of 54 holes.

Larrazabal's 15-under total won him his seventh Tour title by a shot.

Otaegui had an opportunity to force a play-off with an eagle chance at the last, but a birdie was only enough to finish one stroke back in second spot, with Cockerill and Du Plessis finishing a shot further back in a share of third on 13 under.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)