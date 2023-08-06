Chennai, Aug 6 (PTI) Chennaiyin FC on Sunday announced signing central midfielder Ayush Adhikari ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season.

Adhikari, who has played for the Kerala Blasters FC in the past, has thus become the 11th player to join Chennaiyin FC ahead of the start of this season, the club said in a statement.

Also Read | Al-Nassr vs Raja CA, Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch King Salman Cup Live Telecast On TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The Delhi-born Adhikari had scored a goal for Kerala Blasters FC in the RF Development League and had also provided an assist for the Indian Arrows FC in the I-League.

"Adhikari's arrival from Kerala Blasters FC is expected to bring strength to the midfield for Chennaiyin FC,” the club said.

Also Read | Washington Open 2023: Coco Gauff Ousts Defending Champion Liudmila Samsonova, to Face Maria Sakkari in Final.

Adhikari had made his professional debut when he was 18, for the Ozone FC in 2019-20, and joined the Indian Arrows in the same season.

He made 30 appearances for Kerala Blasters in the ISL, Super Cup and Durand Cup after joining the club in the 2020-21 season.

"I am delighted to join two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC and looking forward to work under the guidance of coach Owen Coyle, who has helped with the development of many young players in the past," Adhikari said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)