Chennai, Jun 29 (PTI) Young midfielder Sweden Fernandes has been roped in by Chennaiyin FC as their first signing for the 2023-24 Indian Super League season.

The 23-year-old from Goa joins the Marina Machans on a multi-year deal after promising performances at Neroca FC last season on loan from Hyderabad FC.

He registered three goals and one assist in 15 matches for the I-League outfit.

"I'm very happy to be here and I'm thankful to the club for giving me this opportunity to prove myself. I'm ready to give my all and I can't wait to play in front of the Chennaiyin FC faithful," Fernandes said in a release.

The talented left-footed youngster is a popular name in the Goan football circuit, having turned up for the youth teams of FC Goa, Dempo SC and Sporting Club de Goa.

Fernandes also featured in three Durand Cup matches for Hyderabad FC last year.

