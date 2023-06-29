New Delhi, June 29: Important issues like the Indian teams' participation in the Asian Games and sponsorship and media rights will be discussed in the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) Apex Council meeting, which is likely to take place on July 7. As per the reports, the participation of BCCI in the upcoming Asian Games for both men's and women's teams will be one of the important matters on the agenda of the meeting. The Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8. Indian Cricket Team to Take Part in Asian Games 2023, BCCI to Send Men’s B Squad and Women’s Main Team to Hangzhou: Report.

The upcoming meeting is also expected to discuss sponsorship and media rights for the BCCI. Earlier, this month BCCI had announced the release of an Invitation to Tender for National Team Lead Sponsor Rights after Ed-Tech major BYJU's left the scene at the end of the last financial year.

Furthermore, the playing conditions pertaining to the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament, specifically the Impact Player Rule, are likely to be addressed or discussed in the meeting.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2023 12:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).