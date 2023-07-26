Chennai (Tamil Nadu), July 26 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC have signed their second foreign player of the season after onboarding Scottish centre-forward Connor Shields ahead of the 2023-24 season of the Indian Premier League (ISL).

The 25-year-old forward joins the Marina Machans from Scottish club Motherwell FC. Shields has worked with new Chennaiyin FC coach Owen Coyle at Queens Park FC on loan in the 2022/23 season. He brings with him vast experience from the Scottish and English leagues, as per CFC press release.

After joining the club, Shields said that he is delighted and excited to play for Chennaiyin FC in India.

“I am delighted to have joined Chennaiyin FC. I can’t wait to move to India and get started with this exciting new challenge ahead,” Shields said.

Shields, who has spent time playing for various Scottish clubs, has also represented six-time English Champions Sunderland AFC at youth level for two seasons. At Queens Park FC, Shields scored five goals and assisted four in 40 appearances in the 2022/23 season. (ANI)

