Jind (Haryana), Apr 1 (PTI) Vivek Chikara humbled Tokyo Paralympic bronze medallist Harvinder Singh as he claimed two gold medals at the 4th Para Senior National archery championships, here.

The recurve archer Chikara won both the Olympic round and the scoring round on Thursday.

Also Read | Peter Nevill, Former Australian Wicketkeeper Retires From All Forms of Cricket.

The Uttar Pradesh lad archer had won two gold medals in the 2019 event as well.

"I had trained really hard for this and this will boost my confidence for the upcoming tournaments," Chikara said thanking his coach Satyadev Prasad, a former India Olympian.

Also Read | IPL 2022: KKR’s Future Bright Under Shreyas Iyer's Captaincy, Says Irfan Pathan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)