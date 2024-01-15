Cape Town [South Africa], January 15 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday named a 15-member squad for a multi-format tour of Australia.

Laura Wolvaardt will lead the team attempting a maiden win against Australia.

Chloe Tryon has recovered from a groin injury and has been added to the 15-member squad.

There was also a maiden ODI call-up for Ayanda Hlubi, who made her T20I debut in the Bangladesh series.

South Africa are yet to win an international game against Australia - in the 15 ODIs between them, Australia have won 14, while one game was tied. In seven T20I contests, Australia was victorious in all encounters, including a final in last year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

After the limited-overs leg, the sides will also contest in a one-off Test match from 15-18 February - the first ever between the sides.

Clinton du Preez, the South Africa Women Convenor of Selectors, pointed out Chloe Tryon's return as crucial for SA after she missed the Bangladesh series with a groin injury.

"The objective is consistently to vie for success in every competition or tour we engage in, and the prospect of doing so in Australia is very exciting as we compete against the best. The squad maintains its balance, and we eagerly anticipate Chloe's return," Clinton said in an official statement.

"Her wealth of experience and match-winning skills will undoubtedly enhance the squad's value. I am genuinely excited for both the players and the management team. The group is undoubtedly poised to compete and deliver positive contributions to the overall team performance and the set targets throughout the tour," Clinton further added.

South Africa's tour of Australia will start on January 27 and run till February 18. It will comprise of three T20Is, three ODIs and a Test.

Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloe Tryon and Delmi Tucker. (ANI)

