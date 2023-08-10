Purchase, Aug 10 (AP) Chris Evert will receive the Serving Up Dreams Award on the first day of this year's U.S. Open for her efforts to help the U.S. Tennis Association's charitable arm.

The USTA Foundation announced Wednesday that Evert will be honored at its gala on Aug. 28 in New York.

Evert, who won six of her 18 Grand Slam singles titles at the U.S. Open, has been the chairperson of the foundation's board since 2019.

She first worked with the foundation in 2016 to set up a scholarship fund in memory of her late father, Jimmy Evert, a tennis coach.

Chris was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1995. She now works as a TV analyst.

“She's not just a legend on the court; she's a force of nature in changing lives,” USTA Foundation Board president Kathleen Wu said. (AP)

