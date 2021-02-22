Kalyani, Feb 22 (PTI) Gokulam Kerala will look to win their third consecutive game and brighten their prospect of a creditable finish when they face Sudeva Delhi FC in the I-League here on Monday.

Building on their 3-1 win over TRAU, Gokulam Kerala rode a clinical second-half performance and defeated the Indian Arrows 4-0, in their last match.

The victory pushed them up by a place into the fourth spot with 13 points from 8 matches on the table.

With other mid-table sides like Aizawl FC, TRAU, and Mohammedan FC hot on their heels, the Malabrians need to bag another win to secure their position in the top half of the table.

Speaking at the virtual pre-match press conference, coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese said, "Sudeva are a strong team when holding the ball. As a team, their mentality is to play with confidence. Their skipper (Kean Lewis) is among the top players in the league. They might have some difficulties in defence, but still, it is going to be a tough game."

Sudeva Delhi failed to take their chances in front of the goal as they were beaten 2-0 by NEROCA FC.

Chencho Dorji's side now sits in 8th place with 9 points from 8 games. Despite the defeat, Sudeva still has a fighting chance in the race for the top six. To do so, they will need to win both of their remaining games of the first stage- starting with Gokulam and hope sides above them — Aizawl, TRAU and Mohammedan — drop points.

Head coach Chencho Dorji, said, "Every team is a contender for the top six. Every opposition we face has its strengths and brings us complications to deal with. In the last few games, Gokulam are playing good football as a team and can find the net regularly.

"They are solid in terms of both defending and attacking. It is going to be a tough game for us, but we are always positive."

