New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Former India coach Stephen Constantine has been interviewed by ISL franchise Chennaiyin FC for the head coach's position.

The 59-year-old Constantine confirmed this on Twitter. Asked by an user if this was true, he responded in the positive.

Two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC have not won the silverware since their triumph in the 2017-18 season. Their first title came in 2015-16.

Constantine, who was the Indian national team coach on two occasions (2002-05 and 2015-19), guided the country to the 2002 LG Cup title and the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

He remains among a handful of coaches who were involved with the game in India during the erstwhile National Football League and the Indian Super League.

He ended his four-year reign as the head coach of the Indian football team following their group-stage exit from the AFC Asian Cup in 2019.

This was Constantine's second tenure as India coach after being in charge of the team from 2002 to 2005.

His second stint began in 2015 after he succeeded the Netherlands' Wim Koevermans. Under Constantine, India did make progress, especially in FIFA world rankings after a string of good results. PTI

