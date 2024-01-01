Harare [Zimbabwe], January 1 (ANI): Zimbabwe on Monday announced two 15-member squads for the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka, beginning January 6, 2024.

Zimbabwe's star batter, Craig Ervine, after missing out on the Ireland series in December, will return to lead the side with all his experience.

On the other hand, all-rounder Sikandar Raza will captain the side in the T20I format.

Uncapped spinner Tapiwa Mufudza has been added to the ODI mix after his consecutive impressive performances in domestic cricket.

Speedster Faraz Akram has been called up to the ODI squad and he stands in contention to make his debut in the 50-over format as well.

Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Milton Shumba and Tony Munyonga were a part of Zimbabwe's squad for the Ireland series and have also received a nod to go to Sri Lanka for the ODIs as well.

Coming to the T20I format, there are three changes to the T20I squad, with Brian Bennett, Ainsley Ndlovu and Carl Mumba replacing Kaitano, Mufudza and Akram.

The only setback for Zimbabwe in this series will be the absence of veteran star Sean Williams from both the ODI, as well as, T20I squads as he has failed to win the race against time for regaining fitness after picking up an injury.

The tour will kick off with three ODIs on January 6, 8 and 11, which will be followed by three T20Is from January 14 to 18.

All games for both series will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

ODI squad: Craig Ervine (c), Faraz Akran, Ryan Burl, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza, Tapiwa Mufudza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba

T20I squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba. (ANI)

