The Indian women's cricket team is going to meet the Australian women's cricket team for the 3rd and final ODI of the series. The last ODI between IND-W and AUS-W was a very close call as India women lost by just three runs. While batting first Australia women managed to score a total of 258 runs in 50 overs at the loss of eight wickets. Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry came up with a half-century each from the Australian side. Deepti Sharma from the Indian women's cricket team ended up taking a five-wicket haul. India Women's Cricket Team Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Reveals Importance of Having Proper Diet and Regular Exercise on PM Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat.

While chasing Indian women's cricket didn't have a great start as the opening pair couldn't make much impact. But the pair of Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues went on to keep Indian women's hopes alive. Richa Ghosh went on to score a very impactful 96 runs and Jemimah Rodrigues fell short of her half-century as she went back to the dressing room for an important 44 runs.

Even though India women's middle-order batsmen tried to hold in the end lost by a margin of just three runs. For the upcoming 3rd match of the series, the eyes and hopes are on captain Harmanpreet Kaur to find her form and fight for the pride of the Indian women's cricket team. The three-match ODI series has already been won by Australian women as they are 2-0 ahead.

India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head in ODIs

India Women and Australia Women have played 52 times against each other when it comes to ODIs. India Women have only won 10 matches and Australia Women have been dominant as they have secured victory in 42 matches.

India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI Key Players

Richa Ghosh Deepti Sharma Phoebe Litchfield Ellyse Perry Annabel Sutherland

India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI Venue and Match Timing

India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The IND W vs AUS W match of the Australia Women's Tour of India will begin at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Fans can watch the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI match on Sports 18 and Colors Cineplex. The live streaming of this match will be available on the JioCinema app and website. And also on the FanCode app. Richa Ghosh's Fighting Knock Goes in Vain As Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland Power Australia Women to 3-Run Victory Over India in 2nd ODI, Visitors Bag Series Win.

India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI Likely XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh (Wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana

Australia Women: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy (C)(Wk), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Grath, Darcie Brown

