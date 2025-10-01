New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Nepal's leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane was suspended for the second and third T20 internationals against the West Indies, following his withdrawal from the first match just 45 minutes prior to its start, ESPNcricinfo reported.

A statement from the Cricket Association of Nepal stated that Lamichhane's late withdrawal - 15 minutes before the toss - from the first T20I on September 27 had a "a serious impact" on the team and Nepal cricket as a whole. The board said the team management had recommended that Lamichhane be benched for the remaining two games in the series.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Lamichhane withdrew from Nepal's first T20I against the West Indies, citing mental health concerns, and was subsequently suspended from the remaining two matches.

Nepal have scripted the most significant chapter in their cricketing journey, defeating two-time world champions West Indies 2-1 in the three-match T20 International series in Sharjah. The triumph marks Nepal's first-ever bilateral series victory against a Full Member nation.

The series began with a stunning upset as Nepal defended a modest total to secure a 19-run win. Nepal sealed the series in the second game with a commanding 90-run victory, their most significant margin ever in T20Is against a Full Member.

The Caribbean side salvaged pride in the final T20I, cruising to a 10-wicket win after Nepal managed just 122. (ANI)

