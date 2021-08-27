Turin, Aug 27 (AP) Cristiano Ronaldo has told Juventus that he wants to leave.

“Yesterday Cristiano told me that he no longer plans to play for Juventus,” coach Massimiliano Allegri said Friday.

Also Read | Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim, Bundesliga 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: How to Get German League Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

Allegri said Ronaldo will miss the Serie A match against Empoli as a result.

Manchester City is considering an option to buy the Portugal forward. (AP)

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Leaves Juventus Training Ground in 40 Minutes Amid Transfer Talks With Manchester City, Bids Good Bye to Teammates (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)