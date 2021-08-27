Amid heavy transfer rumours, Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Juventus Training Center and is said to have left the club within 40 minutes. It is further reported that Ronaldo had come to Juventus only to say goodbye to his teammates. Ronaldo joined Juventus in 2018 after breaking his nine-year-long stint with Real Madrid. The Internet is full of reports about Ronaldo's possible move to Machester City. It is said that the Premie League giant has offered him a two-year contract and is keen on signing Ronaldo after they missed out on Harry Kane. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Manchester City Believed to Have Reached ‘Total Agreement’ Official Bid Could Happen on Friday.

Massimilano Allegri will be addressing the press in a while ahead of Juventus' game against Empoli which will be held on August 29, 2021, Saturday. CR7 has is believed to have emptied his locker already and also informed the club about his exit from Juventus. Needless to say that the manager will be bombarded with several questions related to CR7's reported exit from the team. It is said that Ronaldo is in touch with Pep Guardiola and the Manchester City manager is overseeing the transfer proceedings. They wish to sign Ronaldo before the transfer window ends on August 31, 2021.

Check out the video of Ronaldo entering Juventus training center:

However, it is also reported that Juventus' transfer fee could be the stumbling block for Ronaldo. It would be interesting to see how the transfer saga pans out for Ronaldo.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2021 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).