Navi Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings opted to field against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.

CSK made two changes, replacing Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan with Dwaine Pretorius and Mitchell Santner.

Mumbai made three changes, bringing in Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams and Hrithik Shokeen.

Teams:

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (w), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah.

