Real Madrid are reportedly confident about signing Kylian Mbappe in the summer transfer window, more so after they missed out on Erling Haaland. There have been reports surfacing in recent times which claim that Manchester City are closing in on bringing the Norwegian striker to the Etihad Stadium. Real Madrid were one of Haaland's suitors but after missing out on him, the Los Blancos remain interested in securing Mbappe's services and are confident of doing so at the end of this season. Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Anfield Crowd for Heartwarming Gesture During Manchester United vs Liverpool Match (Check Post)

The French forward has had a good season so far with 22 goals and 14 assists in Ligue 1 and six strikes in the Champions League. He has almost single-handedly carried PSG to the brink of the Ligue 1 title with Neymar blowing hot and cold and Lionel Messi, not in his best form. The Frenchman gave his best shot at helping PSG in the Champions League but despite scoring across both legs in the round of 16 tie against Real Madrid, his side was eliminated as their wait for a maiden UCL title continued. Manchester United Appoint Erik ten Hag as New Manager, Dutch Coach Signs Deal Till June 2025

If all reports are to be believed, Mbappe is headed on his way to Bernabeu with his PSG contract set to expire at the end of the season. The Parisians are trying their best in retaining his services beyond this season. Real Madrid's interest in Haaland also seemed to have declined with Karim Benzema's sensational form, with the French striker establishing himself to be a solid candidate for next year's Ballon d'Or title.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2022 06:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).