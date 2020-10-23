Sharjah, Oct 23 (PTI) Put in to bat, Chennai Super Kings scored 114 for 9 in their IPL match against Mumbai Indians here on Friday.

Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 114 for 9 in 20 overs (Sam Curran 52; Trent Boult 4/18, Jasprit Bumrah 2/25, Rahul Chahar 2/22).

