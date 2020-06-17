Sports News | CSK Suspend Team Doctor over His Tweet on India-China Border Clash

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday suspended its team doctor, Madhu Thottappillil, after he posted a tweet about recent India-China military stand-off 'in bad taste'.

Thottappillil had tweeted on Indian soldiers killed during the violent clashes with the Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley. "Just curious if the Coffins will come back with a 'PM CARES' sticker on them?" he had reportedly tweeted.

CSK said the management was "not aware" of the tweet and has suspended Thottappillil.

"The Chennai Super Kings Management was not aware of the personal tweet of Madhu Thottappillil. He has been suspended from his position as the Team Doctor. Chennai Super Kings regrets his tweet which was without the knowledge of the Management and in bad taste," CSK tweeted.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in a "violent face-off" with Chinese troops on Monday, in the most serious escalation between the two countries since 1975. The Chinese side also suffered heavy casualties, including several injuries and death of its commanding officer. (ANI)

