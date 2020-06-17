Arjun Tendulkar Says He’ll Bounce and Knock My Head Off: Danielle Wyatt Sheds Light on Relationship With Sachin Tendulkar and His Son

Danielle Wyatt has been a vital cog of England women cricket team in shorter formats over the years. The swashbuckling batswoman has proved to be a nightmare for many opposition bowlers and her records speak volumes of her capabilities. Apart from her batting prowess, Wyatt is also known for her relationship with Indian cricketers. From proposing Virat Kohli in 2014 to getting involved in banters with Yuzvendra Chahal, the England star had a history with many Indian cricketers. The 29-year-old also has a long-standing friendship with Sachin Tendulkar and his son Arjun. Yuzvendra Chahal and Danielle Wyatt Get Involved in Instagram Banter Once Again.

In a recent interaction with cricket.com, Wyatt recalled the first time she met the Tendulkars at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground a decade ago. “So, I first met Sachin and Arjun at Lord’s Cricket Ground. Maybe 2009 or 2010 when I was with MCC young cricketers and they were training in the nets. Literally, I went to the nets and said hello and introduced myself saying I am Danni etc,” she was quoted as per saying.

Wyatt also revealed that she was left impressed by the skills of 10-year-old Arjun and since then whenever the father-son duo came to London, she would ask the Junior Tendulkar to bowl to him.

“Arjun would have been 10 years old back then, he was so small. There is a photo somewhere on Google. I bowled to him that day, he was very good. Since then whenever I bump into Sachin or Arjun or whenever they come to Lord’s to train, I go to the nets and ask him (Arjun) to bowl the new ball to me,” Wyatt added.

However, the 29-year-old also revealed that Arjun, a left-arm pacer, has developed good pace with time and she’s doesn’t like facing him anymore. “But he is getting very quick now. He always says I will bounce you and knock your head off so I don’t like him bowling to me anymore. He is getting too dangerous to face (Laughs),” she said.

Further in the conversation, Wyatt said: “They are a lovely family. Arjun’s mom is also lovely. Recently, I bumped into Sachin in Australia during the World Cup. It is nice to see them whenever I see them.”

During a practice session in 2017, Arjun injured England batsman Jonny Bairstow with a toe-crushing yorker. Also during the 2019 World Cup, the junior Tendulkar helped the England batsmen by bowling them ahead of their crucial group-stage game against Australia.

