Chennai Super Kings Suspend Team Doctor Madhu Thottappillil For Distasteful Tweet On Indian Soldiers Martyred at Galwan Valley

Chennai Super Kings have suspended team doctor Madhu Thottappillil for his tweets regarding the death of Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley, Ladakh. In one of the worst confrontation between the Indian army and the Chinese troops, 20 Indian Army personnel lost their lives, including a commanding officer. The IPL side stated that they regret the tweet which was made ‘without the knowledge of the management and was in bad taste'. India-China Violent Face-Off in Ladakh: At Least 20 Indian Army Soldiers Killed in Action in Galwan Valley, Over 40 Casualties on Chinese Side.

On Wednesday, CSK suspended their team doctor for his distasteful comments on the Galwan Valley clash which received a lot of criticism on social media. As per reports, ‘Just curious if the Coffins will come back with a "PM CARES" sticker on them?’ said the member of CSK medical staff on his Twitter account. India China Face-off in Ladakh: 4 Indian Soldiers in Critical Condition After Violent Clash With Chinese Troops in Galwan Valley.

Chennai Super Kings were quick to take action over the controversial tweet. ‘The Chennai Super Kings Management was not aware of the personal tweet of Dr. Madhu Thottappillil. He has been suspended from his position as the Team Doctor. Chennai Super Kings regrets his tweet which was without the knowledge of the Management and in bad taste.’ Said the three-time IPL champions in their statement.

Several members of the cricketing fraternity, including Virat Kohli, have paid tributes to the soldier who lost their lives in this confrontation.

‘Salute and deepest respect to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect our country in the Galwan Valley. NO one is more selfless and brave than a soldier. Sincere condolences to the families. I hope they find peace through our prayers at this difficult time,’ said the Indian skipper.

