Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Chennai Super Kings Suspend Team Doctor Madhu Thottappillil For Distasteful Tweet On Indian Soldiers Martyred at Galwan Valley

Cricket Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 02:22 PM IST
A+
A-
Chennai Super Kings Suspend Team Doctor Madhu Thottappillil For Distasteful Tweet On Indian Soldiers Martyred at Galwan Valley
CSK Suspend Team Doctor for Tweet On Galwan Valley Incident (Photo Credits: Twitter/ CSK, File Image)

Chennai Super Kings have suspended team doctor Madhu Thottappillil for his tweets regarding the death of Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley, Ladakh. In one of the worst confrontation between the Indian army and the Chinese troops, 20 Indian Army personnel lost their lives, including a commanding officer. The IPL side stated that they regret the tweet which was made ‘without the knowledge of the management and was in bad taste'. India-China Violent Face-Off in Ladakh: At Least 20 Indian Army Soldiers Killed in Action in Galwan Valley, Over 40 Casualties on Chinese Side.

On Wednesday, CSK suspended their team doctor for his distasteful comments on the Galwan Valley clash which received a lot of criticism on social media. As per reports, ‘Just curious if the Coffins will come back with a "PM CARES" sticker on them?’ said the member of CSK medical staff on his Twitter account. India China Face-off in Ladakh: 4 Indian Soldiers in Critical Condition After Violent Clash With Chinese Troops in Galwan Valley.

The Supposed Tweet From CSK Doctor

Chennai Super Kings were quick to take action over the controversial tweet. ‘The Chennai Super Kings Management was not aware of the personal tweet of Dr. Madhu Thottappillil. He has been suspended from his position as the Team Doctor. Chennai Super Kings regrets his tweet which was without the knowledge of the Management and in bad taste.’ Said the three-time IPL champions in their statement.

Statment From CSK

Several members of the cricketing fraternity, including Virat Kohli, have paid tributes to the soldier who lost their lives in this confrontation.

‘Salute and deepest respect to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect our country in the Galwan Valley. NO one is more selfless and brave than a soldier. Sincere condolences to the families. I hope they find peace through our prayers at this difficult time,’ said the Indian skipper.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 02:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Chennai Super Kings CSK CSK Team Doctor Galwan Valley India-China Face-Off India-China Face-Off in Ladakh Indian Premier League Indian Soldiers IPL Madhu Thottappillil
You might also like
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Mahesh Babu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nivin Pauly Salute the Bravery of Indian Soldiers Who Lost Their Lives in Galwan Valley (View Posts)
South

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Mahesh Babu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nivin Pauly Salute the Bravery of Indian Soldiers Who Lost Their Lives in Galwan Valley (View Posts)
PM Narendra Modi Calls For All-Party Meet on June 19 at 5 PM to Discuss Situation at India-China Border After Face-off in Ladakh
News

PM Narendra Modi Calls For All-Party Meet on June 19 at 5 PM to Discuss Situation at India-China Border After Face-off in Ladakh
Rajnath Singh Speaks on India-China Face-Off in Ladakh, Condoles Deaths of 20 Indian Soldiers
News

Rajnath Singh Speaks on India-China Face-Off in Ladakh, Condoles Deaths of 20 Indian Soldiers
Hardik Pandya Shares Glimpse of His and Fiancee Natasa Stankovic’s Contrasting Morning Routines (See Pictures)
Cricket

Hardik Pandya Shares Glimpse of His and Fiancee Natasa Stankovic’s Contrasting Morning Routines (See Pictures)
Virat Kohli Pays Homage to Indian Soldiers Martyred in Clash With China at Galwan Valley
Cricket

Virat Kohli Pays Homage to Indian Soldiers Martyred in Clash With China at Galwan Valley
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Sanjay Raut Asks PM Narendra Modi to Explain What Went Wrong, Says ‘We All Are Responsible for Martyrdom of 20 Jawans’
News

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Sanjay Raut Asks PM Narendra Modi to Explain What Went Wrong, Says ‘We All Are Responsible for Martyrdom of 20 Jawans’
Anushka Sharma On India-China Face Off: As a Soldier's Daughter, The Death of a Soldier Will Always Hurt Hard And Feel Personal
Bollywood

Anushka Sharma On India-China Face Off: As a Soldier's Daughter, The Death of a Soldier Will Always Hurt Hard And Feel Personal
India-China Face Off in Galwan Valley: Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Narendra Modi's Silence After 20 Soldiers Killed in Ladakh, Asks 'Why is the PM silent?', Watch Video
News

India-China Face Off in Galwan Valley: Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Narendra Modi's Silence After 20 Soldiers Killed in Ladakh, Asks 'Why is the PM silent?', Watch Video
Advertisement

Cricket Updates
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement