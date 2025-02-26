Lahore, Feb 26 (PTI) Scoreboard of the ICC Champions Trophy match between England and Afghanistan here on Wednesday.

Afghanistan:

Also Read | Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score Updates of WPL 2025: Get MI-W vs UPW-W Toss Winner Result, Live Commentary and Full Scorecard Online of Women’s Premier League Match 11.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Archer 6

Also Read | Will Mohamed Salah Play Tonight in Liverpool vs Newcastle United Premier League 2024-25 Match? Here's the Possibility of Egyptian Forward Featuring in Starting XI.

Ibrahim Zadran c Archer b Livingstone 177

Sediqullah Atal lbw b Archer 4

Rahmat Shah c Rashid b Archer 4

Hashmatullah Shahidi b Rashid 40

Azmatullah Omarzai c sub (T Banton) b Overton 41

Mohammad Nabi c Root b Livingstone 40

Gulbadin Naib not out 1

Rashid Khan not out 1

Extras: (LB-4, W-7) 11

Total: (For 7 wickets in 50 overs) 325

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-15, 3-37, 4-140, 5-212, 6-323, 7-324

Bowling: Jofra Archer 10-0-64-3, Mark Wood 8-0-50-0, Jamie Overton 10-0-72-1, Adil Rashid 10-0-60-1, Joe Root 7-0-47-0, Liam Livingstone 5-0-28-2. MORE

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)