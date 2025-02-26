Liverpool FC had a resounding 0-2 victory in their last English Premier League 2024-25 match against arch-rivals Manchester City. The win only helped them have a stronger grip at the pole position of the EPL 2024-25 points table. In that win, one of the key architects was their right-winger Mohamed Salah, who scored the opening goal. Now, the English top-tier leaders will be facing Newcastle United at home, the iconic Anfield. The Liverpool vs Newcastle United Premier League 2024-25 game will be the 28th EPL game for the Reds this season. Liverpool Marching Toward Premier League 2024–25 Title After Statement 2–0 Win Against Manchester City.

The Reds will be under a bit of pressure in this game, with head coach Arne Slot banned from the fixture and the next one. This means that the star players will have to play carefully and abide by the plan set prior. The availability of Mohamed Salah in the wings will be very crucial for the side, as the Egyptian has the most goals and assists in the EPL 2024-25. The player has accounted for 64% of the total goal contributions in the league for Liverpool.

Will Mohamed Salah feature in the Liverpool vs Newcastle United Premier League 2024-25 Match?

Mohamed Salah is fully fit and expected to start in the Liverpool vs Newcastle United Premier League 2024-25 game. He has been Liverpool's key forward, having started in all the games for Arne Slot's Liverpool FC. Mohamed Salah Becomes First Player To Score 15 Away EPL Goals in a Single Season for the Reds, Achieves Landmark During Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League 2024–25 Match.

The 33-year-old Mohamed Salah is expected to start the game and play it fully, from the right wing, as he did in all the past games. The player is in lethal form, having scored in all the past six league games, sometimes scoring one and sometimes braces and even providing assists.

