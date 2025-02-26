Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score Updates: Mumbai Indians are set to take on UP Warriorz in the 11th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 tournament. The 11th match of the Women's Premier League is being held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. All the teams have played two out of their eight league stage matches already, and some have played their third-round matches too. The second leg of the third edition of WPL is being held in Bengaluru. Earlier, the first leg was held in Vadodara. WPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Delhi Capitals Climbs to Top Spot After Six-Wicket Win, Gujarat Giants Languishing at Bottom.

Mumbai Indians are coming into the contest with two consecutive victories. The 2023 champions are ranked third in the WPL 2025 standings. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side are having four points. UP Warriorz, on the other hand, is in the fourth position in the points table. The Deepti Sharma-led side has four points in four matches. UP Warriorz are coming into this contest after defeating defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a thrilling Super Over match. WPL 2025 Orange Cap List Updated: Shafali Verma Breaks Into Top Five, Ellyse Perry Retains First Place.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Amandeep Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari

UP Warriorz Women Squad: Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma(c), Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Uma Chetry(w), Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud, Gouher Sultana, Chamari Athapaththu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Alana King, Anjali Sarvani, Arushi Goel, Poonam Khemnar