Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 10 (ANI): Ahead of the semi-final and final matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the upcoming days, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport issued a travel advisory for a safer air hub in the city.

In the travel advisory issued by SVPI Airport, passengers were urged to allocate additional time for travel-related formalities and mandatory security protocols.

They also added that their main concern is the safety of their passengers in the coming days.

"Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport is expecting heavy passenger traffic during the upcoming weeks due to the World Cup finals and festive season. Owing to this, we are requesting all our passengers, travelling through SVPI Airport, to allocate additional time for travel-related formalities and mandatory security protocols. Our teams are committed to always prioritising the safety of our passengers while ensuring a secure air hub in Ahmedabad," SVPI Airport stated.

The ongoing ODI World Cup has seen a few unusual moments after the defending champions of the prestigious tournament, England, failed to make their place in the semis. Jos Buttler's side managed to clinch just two wins after playing eight games in the tournament.

On the other hand, the host country has displayed a stellar performance in the tournament following their eight-match unbeaten streak. India stands in the top spot of the standings with 16 points.

On the other hand, South Africa lost their unbeaten streak after losing their previous game against India by 243 runs in Kolkata.

Other than India and South Africa, Australia has confirmed its spot in the top four of the tournament. Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan are fighting to occupy fourth place in the standings. Currently, the Kiwis stand in fourth place in the tournament's standings.

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will host the second semifinal match on November 16. The final match will be played in Ahmedabad on November 16. (ANI)

