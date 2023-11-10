ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: England and Pakistan go head to head in the penultimate match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Pakistan faces an uphill task to qualify for the semifinal of CWC 2023 and are virtually out of the race. England who are out of the semifinal race are eyeing Champions Trophy 2025 qualification. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in ENG vs PAK on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips news and team prediction ahead of ENG vs PAK ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match. England vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About ENG vs PAK CWC Match in Kolkata.

Fans of both sides will be hoping for a grand show from their favourite team for one last time in the tournament. Meanwhile, in the ENG vs PAK Dream11 fantasy playing XI we have picked six players from the England team and five from Pakistan to complete our ENG vs PAK Dream11 fantasy playing XI. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: Check Latest Team Standings With Net Run Rate of CWC23 in India.

ENG vs PAK CWC 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammed Rizwan (PAK).

Batsmen: Babar Azam (ENG), Ben Stokes (ENG), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Dawid Malan (ENG) and Harry Brook (ENG).

All-rounders: Chris Woakes (ENG) and Iftikhar Ahmed (PAK).

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Adil Rashid (ENG), and Mohammed Wasim (PAK).

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Fakhar Zaman (c) and Chris Woakes (vc).

England Likely XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson.

Pakistan Likely XI: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Usama Mir/Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

