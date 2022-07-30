Birmingham [UK], July 30 (ANI): Indian cyclists faced a disappointing result in the women's sprint qualifying round at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday.

Mayuri Lute and Trisha Paul finished at 20th and 23rd spot respectively. Mayuri Lute and Trisha Paul were eliminated from the event due to such poor showing.

Both the riders faced disappointing results in the category. Lute finished the race with a time of 11.542s and finished in the 20th spot meanwhile Paul finished with a time of 11.813s finishing in the 23rd spot.

Previously, The Men's 4000 m pursuit team consisting of Vishwajeet Singh, Naman Kapil, Venkappa Kengalagutti, Anantha Narayanan and Dinesh Kumar finished at the bottom of the table at the sixth position after clocking 4:12.865 at the event. They were 23.044 seconds behind New Zealand, who finished at the top. New Zealand (3:49.821) and England (3:50.798) have made it to the Gold medal match while Australia (3:51.274) and Wales (3:54.613) will be playing the bronze medal match. Canada finished fifth.

In the Sprint event, the Indian team finished sixth in the qualifying event. The team consisting of Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo and Y Rojit Singh failed to meet the qualification time by less than a second, clocking 44.702s. Australia and England have advanced to the Gold medal match while New Zealand and Canada have qualified for the Bronze medal match.

Finally, the women's team consisting of Mayuri Lute, Triyasha Paul, Shushikal Agash also failed to qualify further at the event. They clocked a time of 51.433s.

New Zealand and Canada have qualified for the Gold medal match. Wales and Australia will be a part of the Bronze medal match. (ANI)

