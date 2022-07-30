Liverpool and Manchester City clash in the Community Shield and a win for either of the club will set an early statement in the title race. The two giants of English football are forming a rivalry that has brought the best of them. Although the Community Shield over the years has been nothing more than a glorified friendly, it does count as a trophy in the larger scheme of things. Pep Guardiola managed to win the league once again with City but it was a close race that needed a second-half comeback from the champions to defeat Liverpool for the title. The Reds on the other hand managed to win the FA Cup and League Cup but lost the Champions League to Real Madrid in addition to coming second in EPL. They have gone some brief transformation in the squad but the club will be eager to challenge for the top honour. Liverpool versus Manchester City will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 9:30 PM IST. Most Expensive Premier League Transfers: From Darwin Nunez To Erling Haaland, Top Signings of Summer 2022 So Far.

Joel Matip and Virgil Van Dijk will be the two central defenders for Liverpool with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson as the full-backs. Darwin Nunez will be amongst the substitutes with Jurgen Klopp going for a front three of Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino. Fabinho in midfield gives the team the edge with his ability to dictate the tempo from deep lying midfield position. Thiago and skipper Jordan Henderson will try and join the attack with each opportunity available.

Manchester City's star forward Erling Haaland will start for the club and he will have Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez for company in the attacking third. Rodri at the base of midfield will be the holding player and the he has been highly influential in Guardiola's 4-3-3 formation. Kevin de Bruyne will once again be the man tasked with creating chances for the Manchester club.

When is Liverpool vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield 2022 Final Football Match? (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Liverpool vs Manchester City FA Cup Community Shield 2022 Final will be played at Wembley Stadium in London on July 30, 2022 (Saturday). The match is scheduled to start at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield 2021 Final Football Match?

Liverpool vs Manchester City match will be live telecast on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of the FA Community Shield match and will be live telecasting the matches. Fans can switch to Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to follow the live-action of the encounter.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Liverpool vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield 2021 Final Football Match?

The match will also be available on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the Liverpool vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield for its online fans in India. Jio users can also watch the game on Jio TV. Tough game for both these clubs but Liverpool might just beat Manchester City in the clash.

