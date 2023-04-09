San Francisco, Apr 9 (AP) Award-winning cyclist Ethan Boyes died after being struck by a car at a national park in San Francisco, the US Park Police said Saturday.

The athlete was hit while riding his bike Tuesday afternoon around Presidio, a historic park south of the Golden Gate Bridge, authorities said. Boyes was taken to a hospital for treatment and later pronounced dead. He was 44 years old.

Also Read | GT vs KKR, Ahmedabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 Clash at Narendra Modi Stadium.

The driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the agency said.

Boyes had a storied career that included an age-group record in a 1,000-meter time trial in 2015. He was a 10-time national champion.

Also Read | Hero Super Cup 2023 Points Table Updated Live: Kerala Blasters Move to Group A Top Spot With Victorious Start.

"Beyond Ethan's athletic achievements, he was an upstanding member of the American track cycling community," USA Cycling said in a statement. "His loss will be felt at local, regional, national, and world events for years, as he brought a mixture of competition and friendliness to every race."

The US Park Police did not share further details about the fatal collision.

"Crash investigations are complex and require an analysis of a large amount of evidence and data," the agency said in a statement. "USPP detectives work in partnership with the United States Attorney's Office as the investigation progresses."

The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition released a statement Friday remembering Boyes as a "beloved figure in San Francisco cycling."

"One traffic fatality is one too many," the group said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)