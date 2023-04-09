With two wins in two games, Gujarat Titans would hope to continue their perfect title defense when they go up against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 9. The Hardik Pandya-led side have had a good dominant two matches and now, they will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders, who too are coming into this match on the back of a very impressive performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens. When two in-form sides meet, fans can expect an exciting contest and that is exactly what is likely to transpire on Sunday. GT vs KKR IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 13 in Ahmedabad,

The Narendra Modi Stadium will be hosting this match, which gets underway at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). This match is a first of a double-header on Sunday, April 9, with Sunrisers Hyderabad facing Punjab Kings in the second fixture of the day. In this article, let us take a look at how the weather might be in Ahmedabad during the time of this match. Shah Rukh Khan Meets Harshul Goenka, KKR Fan Who Has Been Fighting Cerebral Palsy At Eden Gardens (Watch Video).

Ahmedabad Weather Report

Ahmedabad Weather Report (Source: Accuweather)

According to the weather report above, there will likely be no rain during the match. It is going to be a hot and humid afternoon in Ahmedabad. The temperature is likely to hover between 36-39 degrees Celsius.

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium will assist batters who will look to make the most of the powerplay restrictions and score as many as possible. Fast bowlers, who hit the right lengths, will derive help from the pitch. The team that wins the toss might choose to bowl first, as chasing is a good option on a track like this.

