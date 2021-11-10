London, Nov 10 (AP) An investment group from the Czech Republic has bought a 27% stake in West Ham, the Premier League club said Wednesday.

Daniel Kretínský, the chairman of 1890s holdings a.s, and his colleague Pavel Horský have become members of West Ham's board as a result of the acquisition.

Also Read | PSG Women's Team Player Aminata Diallo Arrested After Attack on Teammate Kheira Hamraoui, Club Releases Statement.

Co-chairmen David Gold and David Sullivan have controlled West Ham since 2010 and the club has made impressive strides in recent years under manager David Moyes, with the team currently in third place in the Premier League after its 3-2 win over Liverpool on Sunday.

“Having been to the London Stadium recently to watch David Moyes' team, I know it is an incredible time to become part of the West Ham United family," said Kretínský, who is the co-owner of Czech soccer team Sparta Prague.

Also Read | Nisha Dahiya Is Alive! Wrestler Releases Video Refuting Fake News About Her Death (Watch Video).

"I feel privileged to now have the opportunity to help everyone here build on the proud traditions of this great club.”

West Ham said the deal “will initially enable the reduction of its long-term debt and the ability to continue to direct funds generated into other key areas of focus, continuing the positive progress made at West Ham United in recent years.”

Two of West Ham's best players, Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal, are Czech Republic internationals. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)