Paris Saint-Germain women's team player Aminata Diallo was arrested on Wednesday after she reportedly attacked her teammate last week. This incident is said to have happened before PSG women's 4-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League group stage. Diallo played 89 minutes of that game. The club, in a statement, said, "Paris Saint-Germain acknowledges that Aminata Diallo was remanded in police custody this morning by the Versailles SRPJ as part of the proceedings initiated following an assault last Thursday evening against the club's players. Cristiano Ronaldo Could Leave Manchester United If They Do Not Qualify for Champions League: Report

"Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed. Since the evening of Thursday, Nov. 4, the club has taken all the necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its players. PSG is working closely with the Versailles SRPJ to shed light on the facts. The club is paying close attention to the progress of the proceedings and will study what action to take," it added.

The attack reportedly took place on Diallo's teammate Kheira Hamraoui. According to a report from L'Equipe, masked men, dragged Hamraoui out of a car where Diallo was present and attacked her. Hamraoui was rushed to the hospital after the incident and she missed PSG women's match against Real Madrid, in which Diallo featured. It has been learnt that both players are competitors for the defensive midfield spot in PSG women's line-up.

