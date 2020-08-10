Southampton [UK], Aug 10 (ANI): Essex batsman Dan Lawrence has left England men's bio-secure bubble due to a family bereavement and will miss the chance to make his Test debut in the second Test against Pakistan, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday.

"Lawrence, who has yet to make his Test debut, was named as one of the reserves in the #raisethebat Test series against Pakistan. He will not be available for selection when the second Test starts on Thursday at the Ageas Bowl," ECB said.

"England will not call-up a replacement for the second Test," it added

On Sunday, ECB announced that all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss the remainder of the Test series against Pakistan due to family reasons.

England had a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the opening game with three-wicket at Old Trafford. The second Test of the series will be played at Ageas Bowl from Thursday, August 13. (ANI)

