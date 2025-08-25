Johannesburg [South Africa], August 25 (ANI): Former South Africa skipper Dane van Niekerk has decided to make a return to international cricket. She has been included in the 20-member squad that will participate in the home cap for the preparations of the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup later this year.

Taking to her social media, Dane van Niekerk wrote in a statement, "I'm thrilled to announce that I have decided to revoke from retirement from international cricket. The time away has reminded me just how much I have missed representing my country and I'm fully committed to give everything to once again have that opportunity."

The national training camp has been scheduled to commence on August 25 in Durban and will continue through September, as per the ICC.

Following the completion of the camp, South Africa will travel to Pakistan for a three-match ODI series starting on September 16 - their final assignment ahead of the Cricket World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Missing out on the 20-member squad to take part in the camp are skipper Laura Wolvaardt, along with all-rounders Chloe Tryon and Marizanne Kapp, who are currently featuring in The Hundred.

Meanwhile, uncapped all-rounder Luyanda Nzuza, who represented South Africa in the U19 World Cup earlier this year, has earned a call-up to the camp.

The final Proteas squads for both the Pakistan tour and the Cricket World Cup will be announced in early September.

"It's a very exciting time to be part of this group as we build towards the World Cup. The players have put in a huge amount of work over the past few months to be ready for that first ball against England in India. This camp in Durban will be crucial in helping us finalise a few key areas of our preparation, making sure we tick every box before we board the plane as a united force," said South Africa Women's head coach Mandla Mashimbyi as quoted by ICC.

"Pakistan will also serve as an important measure of where we are as a team ahead of the tournament, and we're looking forward to putting our best foot forward in those three ODIs. In terms of the players involved in the camp, we've worked hard to ensure we have the right balance and skillset needed for a successful World Cup. We've also brought in the likes of Luyanda and Dane to take a closer look at what they can contribute to the group in the near future," Mandla Mashimbyi added.

Proteas squad for national camp:

Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Luyanda Nzuza, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Miane Smit, Faye Tunnicliffe, Dane van Niekerk. (ANI)

