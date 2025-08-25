WWE Monday Night Raw is set to bring another exciting episode on August 25 from Birmingham in the UK (United Kingdom). The bp pulse LIVE Arena in Birmingham will host the show and with not many days left for WWE Clash in Paris, this show is an absolute must-watch. Roman Reigns is set to appear and after helping Jey Uso win this 'Extreme Rules' match against Bron Breakker last week, it will be interesting to hear what he has to say. Also, WWE Women's World Champion Naomi vacated her title last week announcing she was pregnant and what WWE does to have its next champion might be revealed in tonight's Monday Night Raw episode. WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025: John Cena, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk to Feature in WWE's First-Ever Wrestlepalooza PLE in Indianapolis, Check Date and Time in IST.

General Manager Adam Pearce Announces Match Card Monday Night Raw August 25

.@ScrapDaddyAP previews what will be a HUGE night on #WWERaw TOMORROW in Birmingham with a special start time of 3PM ET/12PM PT! 👀 ▶️ @netflix 🎟️ https://t.co/RhkBqG2DR8 pic.twitter.com/QQS6OiKAxK — WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2025

Plus, Rhea Ripley is set to face Roxanne Perez in what promises to be a great match between two top-quality wrestlers. Also, WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch would be called out by Nikki Bella and Penta will go one-on-one with Kofi Kingston. WWE Clash in Paris will be held at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France, on Sunday, August 31. The different feuds are shaping up beautifully before the upcoming PLE (Premium Live Event) and once again, a capacity crowd is expected to be in place.

Roman Reigns to Kick-Off Monday Night Raw

The 'OTC' Roman Reigns is set to kick-start the WWE Monday Night Raw episode and he is expected to get a massive pop, like he always does. Roman Reigns takes on Bronson Reed of the 'Vision' at WWE Clash in Paris 2025 PLE and it will be interesting to see what he has to say to the one who calls himself the 'Tribal Thief'. Roman Reigns is inevitably going to feud with Seth Rollins during or without the latter's run at WWE World Heavyweight Champion and how this segment transpires is going to be interesting to see. CM Punk, LA Knight and Jey Uso, all combined and with Roman Reigns' help, were able to get the upper hand on the 'Vision' last week. Will Roman Reigns fight back, or would the 'Vision' strike back? John Cena's Final WWE Match Confirmed; 17-Time World Champion's Retirement Tour To End On Saturday Night's Main Event in December.

Nikki Bella Addresses WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch

Nikki Bella is set to address WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. Their match has not been confirmed yet and is expected to be made official, potentially for WWE Clash in Paris 2025. Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch have had tense exchanges over the past two weeks and last week, the WWE Hall of Famer stood tall, forcing 'The Man' to retreat. Becky Lynch, last week, did not have the homecoming she would have liked in Dublin. After receiving a rousing reception, she lashed out at the fans and was soon booed. Later, she and Nia Jax lost the main event tag team match to WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill.

Rhea Ripley vs Roxanne Perez

Rhea Ripley is set to face Roxanne Perez in what is expected to be a fascinating clash. The former WWE Women's World Champion will make a statement and with Naomi vacating her title, she would look to get into the mix of things. With Roxanne Perez in action, fans can expect her tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez, to get involved, but WWE might not want to run back Rhea vs Raquel once again after their battle last month. Naomi Announces Her Pregnancy On WWE RAW; Relinquishes Her Women’s World Championship Title As She Gets Ruled Out of Clash in Paris.

Penta vs Kofi Kingston

Penta is set to take on Kofi Kingston in another match that promises a lot. Penta has been among the standout performers since he joined WWE and a win over Kofi Kingston, who is a former WWE Champion, is certain to boost his stock by a lot. However, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston's partner is expected to interfere somewhat in this clash to help his teammate out and although there are no long-term implications, this match is expected to be a good one between two good in-ring performers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2025 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).