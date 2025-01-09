New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Former national champion Darius Chenai of Telangana defeated Nabi Iqbal of Uttar Pradesh in a shoot-off to claim the senior master men's trap title at the National Shooting Championship for shotgun events here on Thursday.

Both shooters were tied at 37 hits in the 50-shot final before Chenai won the shoot-off 1-0.

Seven-time national champion and Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Moraad Ali Khan of UP won the bronze with a score of 23 in the final.

Earlier, Nabi shot 98 in qualification to lead a six-man field into the decider.

Darius had qualified third with 94 hits while Moraad took the fourth qualifying spot with 93.

A total of 16 shooters were in the fray in the senior master competition.

The trap competition will conclude the tournament, which has seen the emergence of several new champions and national records since it began last December.

The pistol and shotgun events were held in Delhi and the rifle competitions in Bhopal.

