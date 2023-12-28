Centurion, Dec 28 (PTI) India were struggling at 62 for three in their second innings at tea after dismissing South Africa for 408 on day 3 of the opening Test here on Thursday.

India, who had scored 245 in their first innings, still trail by 101 runs.

On Thursday, South Africa added 152 runs to their overnight score of 256 for 5 to take their overall lead to 163 runs.

At the break, Virat Kohli (18) and Shreyas Iyer (6) were at the crease.

Marco Jansen was unbeaten on 84, while opener Dean Elgar (185), Gerald Coetzee (19), Kagiso Rabada (1), Nandre Burger (0) and Temba Bavuma (0) were the batters dismissed on Thursday.

Brief Scores:

India first innings: 245 all out.

South Africa first innings: 408 all out in 108.4 overs (Dean Elgar 185, Marco Jansen 84 not out; David Bedingham 56; Jasprit Bumrah 4/69, Mohammed Siraj 2/91).

India second innings: 62 for 3 in 16 overs (Shubman Gill 26; Nandre Burger 1/9, Kagiso Rabada 1/19).

