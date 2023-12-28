The AFC Asian Cup will be taking place in Qatar and will kick off on Friday, January 12. The first match of the tournament will be played between Qatar and Lebanon. Indian Football Team will be eyeing a smooth and fruitful contest. Although the group they are in is pretty hot to handle still they have a chance to show them on the international stage once again and can give the Indian audience a taste of good football games. AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Calls Review Meeting With Referees Committee After Spate of Cards, Complaints in ISL.

In the group stage of the tournament, there will be six groups each one of which will have four teams and a total of 36 matches will be played between the teams. Each team will play three matches. The Indian football team will be in Group B with the likes of Australia, Syria, and Uzbekistan. The knockout stage of the tournament will be played with 16 teams which will have round one group winners and runners-up, plus four best 3rd-placed teams. A total of 15 more matches will be played after the group stage matches to determine the winner.

India Football Team Schedule At AFC Asian Cup 2023

Date Time (IST) Match Venue January 13, 2024 5:00 PM India vs Australia Ahmed bin Ali Stadium January 18, 2024 8:00 PM India vs Uzbekistan Ahmed bin Ali Stadium January 23, 2024 5:00 PM India vs Syria Al Bayt Stadium

Qatar are the defending champions and hosts for the AFC Asian Cup 2023. Every Asian country participating in the tournament will be playing to make their country and people proud. 2023 has been a year of silverware for India as they became Tri-Nation Champions, Intercontinental Champions, and SAFF Champions. The competition will be much tougher in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 for the Indian Football Team.

