Jaipur, May 24 (PTI) Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

DC chased down the target of 207 with three balls to spare with Sameer Rizvi top-scoring with 58 not out off 25 balls, studded with three fours and five sixes.

Karun Nair and KL Rahul contributed 44 and 35 respectively as DC reached 208 for 4 in 19.3 overs.

For PBKS, Harpreet Brar (2/41) was the most successful bowler.

Earlier, captain Shreyas Iyer struck 53 off 34 balls to lead Punjab Kings to 206 for 8 after they were asked to bat first.

Josh Inglis contributed 32 while Marcus Stoinis played a magnificent cameo of 44 not out off just 16 balls including three fours and four sixes after PBKS were asked to bat.

For DC, Mustafizur Rahman (3/33), Vipraj Nigam (2/38) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/39) were among the wickets.

Brief Scores:

Punjab Kings: 206 for 8 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 53, Marcus Stoinis 44 not out, Josh Inglis 32; Mustafizur Rahman 3/33, Kuldeep Yadav 2/39, Vipraj Nigam 2/38).

Delhi Capitals: 208 for 4 in 19.3 overs (Sameer Rizvi 58 not out, Karun Nair 44; Harpreet Brar 2/41).

