Visakhapatnam, Mar 23 (PTI) Delhi Capitals' new captain Axar Patel wants his side to keep it simple in their endeavour to lift the Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

Axar replaced Rishabh Pant as DC captain after the latter was roped in by Lucknow Super Giants to become their skipper.

"When I had been announced the captain I was really confident about the job. I am playing from 2019 for DC, I will grow as a cricketer in this franchise. I am honoured to be given the responsibility," Axar said ahead of their first match against Lucknow Super Giants here on Monday.

"For the last 17 years, we have been fighting for the title. But we don't care about the results but whatever is in our hands we will follow that.

"Nowadays cricket has changed, IPL is more about a batsman game, fours and sixes, but we have to evolve as a team. As a captain my message to my teammates is to keep it simple and that's my strategy," he added.

The BCCI on Thursday lifted the ban on the use of saliva on the ball in the upcoming IPL after majority of captains agreed to the proposal, making it the first major cricket competition to do away with the restriction that was a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was taken at the captains' meeting in Mumbai ahead of the league which started on Saturday.

Axar welcomed the move, saying that it will to some extent create a balance between the bat and the ball.

"IPL is all about batsmen's game, so the usage of saliva is great for the bowlers and the game as well. Also the dew factor is there so after 11 overs we can get a fresh ball it can reverse...good rules," he said.

