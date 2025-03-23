Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 23 (ANI): Fine half-centuries from Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel went in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) register a magnificent 44-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in the second encounter of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a mammoth total of 287 runs, the Rajasthan openers Sanju Samson and Yashavi Jaiswal started attacking from the first over but lost three wickets inside the powerplay with just 50 runs on board.

Following three quick wickets in 4.1 overs, the visitor's wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel came out to bat along with right-hand batter Sanju Samson in the middle.

Both players built a marvellous partnership of 111 runs from just 60 balls before Samdson was sent back to the pavilion after scoring 66 runs off just 37 balls which was laced with seven fours and four sixes in his innings when the team score was 161. The wicket fell on the last ball of the 14th over.

In the 15th over, Jurel was sent back to the dressing room after scoring 70 runs from just 35 balls which came with the help of five boundaries and six maximums in his innings.

In the end, Shubham Dubey (34 runs off 11 balls) and Shimron Hetmyer (42 runs from 23 balls) played quickfire knocks but it was not enough to cross as their side went on to lose the game by 44 runs.

For Sunrisers, two wickets each were snapped by Harshal Patel (2/34 in 4 overs) and Simarjeet Singh (2/46 in 3 overs) whereas one wicket each was bagged by Mohammed Shami (1/33 in 3 overs) and Adam Zampa (1/48 in 4 overs) in their respective spells.

SRH was put to bat first by RR, who opted to field first, the opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, 'Travishek', carried from where they had left off last season.

While Head took down Maheesh Theekshana for a four and six, Abhishek pummelled Fazalhaq Farooqi for five boundaries, including a hat-trick of fours in the third over. Head ended the third over with a six, looting a total of 21 runs.

The 45-run partnership between Head and Abhishek was over as in an attempt to slash a half-tracker by Theekshana, Abhishek was caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal for 24 in 11 balls, with five fours.

Ishan Kishan was next up and he started his journey in orange with two successive fours, bringing up the team's 50 in 3.4 overs.

The fifth over turned out to be a big one for SRH, as Head belted Jofra Archer's lethal pace for 23 runs, including four clubbing fours and a huge six over deep midwicket.

At the end of the powerplay in six overs, SRH was 94/1, with Head (46*) after hitting Theekshana for three fours and Ishan unbeaten at 20*.

SRH raced to the 100-run mark in 6.4 overs.

Head brought up his half-century in 21 balls, with six fours and three sixes.

The partnership of 85 runs between Head and Kishan broke as a bullet-liker shot from the former was caught by Shimron Hetmyer at mid-on, with Tushar Deshpande taking the wicket. Head was gone for 67 in 31 balls, with nine fours and three sixes. SRH was 130/2 in 9.3 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, SRH was 135/2, with Ishan (33*) joined by Nitish Kumar Reddy (5*) unbeaten.

SRH continued to put pressure on Archer, with Kishan smoking him for three sixes in the 13th over, bringing up his half-century during his debut game for SRH in just 25 balls, with six fours and two sixes. The fastest fifty of IPL 2025 went to the bowling side, as Archer conceded 50 runs in just 16 balls.

The outing continued to be luckless and destructive for RR bowlers, as Nitish and Ishan destroyed Fazalhaq, looting 18 runs in the 14th over. A boundary by Nitish to Theekshana brought up SRH's 200 runs in 14.1 overs. However, the bowler had the last laugh with Jaiswal's catch removing Nitish after an entertaining cameo of 30 in 15 balls, with four boundaries and a six. SRH was 202/3 in 14.2 overs.

SRH was having no mercy on RR bowlers, as Kishan and Klaasen continued the run-fest. Archer's final over went for 23 runs thanks to four boundaries and a no-ball four, ending his four-over spell at 76 runs. SRH reached the 250-run mark in 18 overs.

Klassen's cameo was ended by Sandeep Sharma as a whip to long-on was caught by Riyan Parag for 34 in 14 balls, with five fours and a six. SRH was 258/4 in 18.2 overs.

Ishan was on a rampage, hitting two successive sixes to Sandeep and completing his century in just 45 balls, with 10 fours and six sixes.

Aniket Verma was dismissed for seven in three balls, with a catch from Archer giving Deshpande a wicket. SRH was 279/5 in 19.2 overs. Deshpande was on a hat-trick, removing Abhinav Manohar on the next ball for a golden duck.

SRH ended the proceedings at 286/6 in 20 overs, with Ishan (106* in 47 balls, with 11 fours and six sixes) and skipper Pat Cummins (0*) unbeaten.

Deshpande (3/44) was the pick of the bowlers for RR in his four overs, while Theekshana took 2/52 in four overs. Sandeep also went for 51 runs in four overs, getting a wicket.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 286/6 in 20 overs () vs Rajasthan Royals. (ANI)

