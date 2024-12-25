New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): The Disabled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) proudly announced India's participation in the Physical Disabled Cricket Champions Trophy 2025, to be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from January 12 to January 21, 2025. This event will bring together teams from India, England, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan, celebrating the exceptional talent and determination of physically disabled cricketers.

As part of their preparations, the probable squad will attend an intensive training camp in Jaipur during the first week of January 2025, where the final squad will be selected.

Indian Team Probables for Champions Trophy 2025:

Representing India are some of the finest players in disabled cricket:

All-Rounders: Ravindra Sante, Vikrant Keni, Aakash Patil, Sunny Goyat, Narendra Mangore, Jitendra VN, Majid Magray, Chintu ChaudharyWicketkeepers: Yogendra Badoria, Deependra SinghBowlers: Akhil Reddy (Leg Spinner), Jaswant Singh (Off Spinner), Jayanta Dey, Radhika Prasad, Aamir Hassan, G. S. Shivshankar, Pawan, Mohd. SadiqBatsmen: Kunal Phanase, Nikhil Manhas, Raju Kannur, Surendra KorwalRavi Chauhan, General Secretary of DCCI, shared his thoughts: "India's participation in the Champions Trophy 2025 is a proud moment for the entire nation. This prestigious tournament in Colombo not only offers a platform for our players to showcase their talent but also highlights the importance of inclusivity in sports. The DCCI is committed to fostering opportunities for athletes with disabilities, and this event is another step towards setting new benchmarks in the world of cricket. I wish all the participating teams the very best for this tournament."

Sminu Jindal, Founder-Chairperson of Svayam, expressed her pride in this association: "We are delighted to support Team India in their journey to the Champions Trophy 2025. This tournament is a testament to the resilience and determination of these remarkable athletes. At Svayam, we believe accessibility is a fundamental right, and we are committed to fostering an inclusive environment where talent can thrive without barriers. I extend my best wishes to the Indian team and all participants for a successful and inspiring event."

Fixtures:

January 12: India Men PD v Pakistan Men PDJanuary 13: India Men PD v England Men PDJanuary 15: India Men PD v Sri Lanka Men PDJanuary 16: India Men PD v Pakistan Men PDJanuary 18: India Men PD v England Men PDJanuary 19: India Men PD v Sri Lanka Men PDJanuary 21: Final. (ANI)

