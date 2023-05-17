Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 17 (ANI): Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Deepak Hooda's disappointing run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) continued with yet another single-digit score on Tuesday.

In his side's IPL 2023 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Lucknow, Deepak was dismissed for just five runs off seven balls by Jason Behrendorff.

In 11 matches, Deepak has managed just 69 runs at an average of 6.90, which is the lowest by any player in an IPL season who has played a maximum of 10 innings. He has scores of 17, 2, 7, 9, 2, 2, 2, 11*, 1, 11, and 5 in this edition of the tournament. His strike rate is just 89.61.

This is sharply in contrast to his 2022 season with the side, which is his best IPL season ever. He scored 451 runs in 15 matches at an average of 32.21 and a strike rate of 136.67. He scored four half-centuries with best score of 59.

Other players with shockingly low averages in an IPL season are Nicholas Pooran (85 runs in 11 innings, average 7.73 in IPL 2021), Deepak Hooda again (144 runs in 15 innings, average of 10.29 in IPL 2016), and Eoin Morgan (133 runs in 16 innings, average of 11.08 in IPL 2021).

Coming to the match, LSG was put to bat first by MI and they posted 177/3 in their 20 overs. Pacer Jason Behrendorff and Piyush Chawla took three quick wickets for MI, dismissing Deepak Hooda (5), Prerak Mankad (0) and Quinton de Kock (16), reducing LSG to 35/3.

Then skipper Krunal Pandya (49 off 42 balls) built a partnership with Marcus Stoinis but retired hurt before he could complete his half-century. Nicholas Pooran (8*) came to the crease to join Stoinis, who went on a rampage in the death overs. Stoinis scored 89* off just 47 balls, consisting of four boundaries and eight sixes.

Behrendorff picked up 2/30 in his four overs. Chawla also took 1/26 in his three overs.

In the chase of 178, MI started well with a 90-run opening stand between Ishan Kishan (59 in 39 balls, eight fours and a six) and skipper Rohit Sharma (37 in 25 balls). Following the dismissal of two openers, MI tried to keep up with the run rate but just could not do it as wickets kept falling. Tim David (32* in 19 balls, one four and three sixes) took his side close to a win, but they fell just five runs short. MI finished at 172/5 in their 20 overs.

Ravi Bishnoi (2/26) and Yash Thakur (2/40) were the pick of the bowlers for LSG. Mohsin got 1/26 in his three overs and managed to defend 11 runs in the final over, giving away only five runs.

Stoinis was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his knock.

With this win, LSG has climbed to the third spot with seven wins, five losses in 13 matches. One match ended in no result. They have a total of 15 points. MI has slipped to fourth spot, having seven wins, six losses and 14 points after 13 matches. Both teams are still alive in the race to playoffs. (ANI)

