New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Deepa Malik, the President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), on Friday paid last respects to Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat here in the national capital.

General Bipin Rawat and his were among the 13 people who died in the military helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday.

"I was closely associated with General Rawat and his wife and I am deeply saddened by this sudden loss. General Rawat has always been very appreciative of my journey of 'ability beyond disability'. As I'm an army man's daughter, he always invited me time and again and met me after every milestone I achieved. Even now as the president of the Paralympic Committee of India, we have received a video message from him, he kept in touch and applauded each and every medal won by the para-athletes," Deepa Malik told the media persons.

"I am here to pay my gratitude to sir and ma'am for their services to the nation, especially Madhulika ma'am for her constant involvement in the social welfare. They will continue to live on with us forever," she added.

An IAF chopper crash near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday claimed the lives of 13 people including CDS Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and his defence adviser Brigadier Lidder.

The bodies of the victims were flown from Sulur near Coimbatore to the Palam airbase Thursday evening in caskets wrapped in the Tricolour.

Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor in the crash, has been shifted to Air Force Command hospital at Bengaluru for further treatment.

Meanwhile, the last rites of General Rawat will be performed later in the day with full military honours. The funeral procession will start from Kamraj Marg and reach Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment. (ANI)

